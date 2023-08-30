Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 18

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Wednesday for the 37th time in 39 days, increasing a half-cent to $5.271, its highest amount since Nov. 18. The average price has risen 42.9 cents over the past 39 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose for 31 consecutive days, dropped two- tenths of a cent last Wednesday, then increased six of the next seven days. The average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago, 32.1 cents higher than one month ago and 11.5 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.102 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the third consecutive day following a 10-day streak of decreases totaling 5.7 cents, increasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.827. It has increased nine-tenths of a cent over the past three days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The national average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 1.7 cents lower than one year ago but 7.5 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.189 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.