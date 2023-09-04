Poor Visibility Might Have Caused Palm Springs Crash That Killed Three

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Three people were killed in a three-vehicle collision this weekend that might have been caused by dusty conditions and poor visibility in Palm Springs. The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on North Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Police said two vehicles traveling north on Gene Autry slowed down due to "blowing sand," but a third vehicle "failed to slow down, resulting in a rear-end collision with one of the vehicles." The driver and the two-rear passengers of the third vehicle died. The other people involved in the wreck suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital. Investigators do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. Anyone with information about the wreck was urged to contact the department’s traffic division at 760-323-8125. A windblown dust advisory was in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.