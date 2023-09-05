Local Palm Desert Wine & Food Experience on September 9th

The Wine & Food Experience presented by USA TODAY is returning to Palm Desert for a day filled with the best bites and beverages that the local culinary scene has to offer! With interactive cooking demonstrations, as well as showcases by local chefs and renowned culinary leaders, the event will be an unforgettable foodie’s dream. Local vendors include Boozehounds, King’s Highway, Trattoria Tiramisu, and more. Held on Saturday, September 9th at Civic Center Park, limited tickets are still available for purchase [here].