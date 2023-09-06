Assistance Center Opens for Those Impacted by Hilary

CATHEDRAL (CNS) – An assistance center opened Wednesday in Cathedral City for Coachella Valley residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Hilary. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until Friday at the Cathedral City Library at 33520 Date Palm Drive. "Hilary affected our entire Coachella Valley, including every city and unincorporated community in the valley," Perez said. "That’s why this local assistance center is open to all residents and businesses in the Coachella Valley. This center will be helpful for people to connect to agencies that are working to help the valley recover." The center is a collaboration between the Riverside County Emergency Management Department, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, county departments, local, state and federal agencies and other organizations. Agencies are available to provide services that include housing, behavioral health, social services and CalFresh, and assistance with completing forms to report damages. The following agencies are available at the assistance center: — Riverside University Health System Public Health; — Riverside County Office on Aging; — Riverside County Assessor County Clerk Recorder; — Riverside County Department of Public Social Services; — Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions Department; — Cathedral City; — California Department of Motor Vehicles; — California Department of Housing and Community Development; — Social Security Administration; — Salvation Army; — American Red Cross; — Team Rubicon; — FIND Food Bank; — United Policy Holder; — TODEC The Riverside County Emergency Management Department encourages residents and businesses to report damages via an online form at RivCoReady.org/ActiveEvents, or by calling 211. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.