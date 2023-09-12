PSUSD’s 2nd Annual Diversity and Racial Equity Conference

Palm Springs Unified School District is set to host their 2nd Annual Diversity and Racial Equity Conference. The event focuses on providing parents, staff, and community members with available resources. This year’s theme is "Racial Healing and Resilience." The event is to take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Palm Springs Convention Center from 9am to 3pm. A light breakfast and plated lunch are included at the event. For more information contact DRE@psusd.us.