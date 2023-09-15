Coverage from both ends of the Valley for Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights return with Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien with a preview of the action on both ends of the Valley. Tune in at 6pm for a preview of the Date Bowl with Tali where the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs host the Desert Mirage Rams who are looking to remain undefeated. Tonight will be the first league game for both teams but one of them is going to have to walk away with their first loss of the season. Tim has a preview of the cross league match up between Cathedral City and Yucca Valley, the Lions are riding high this season while the Trojans have been battling against some tough teams across the region, all in preparation of league play. And later tonight be sure lock in for Friday Night Lights at 11pm with Tali & Tim for highlights and more.