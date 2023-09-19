2023 College of the Desert Softball Challenge

College of the Desert Softball is raising money for equipment and new uniforms ahead of the upcoming season! They’re asking for the community for their support. Your donation will contribute towards expenses required for game day attire, end of year banquet and awards, game uniforms, pre/post-game meals, pre-game meals, team travel equipment bags, travel expenses, hitting screen and softballs. With your help they can continue to advance and improve the College of the Desert Softball Program! For more information you can go to their website https://ets.rocks/3t1SNqw.