Palm Springs Airport to Host Master Plan Open House

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport will host a free Master Plan Open House Tuesday, which will allow residents to share their thoughts about the airport’s future development. The open house will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room Primrose CD at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, according to Daniel Meier, the airport’s deputy director of aviation, marketing and air service. "With a commitment to enhancing the traveler experience while also addressing sustainability, historical, and infrastructure considerations, the project team has worked carefully to chart potential courses for the airport’s evolution," Meier wrote in a statement. Airport leaders encouraged attendees to give feedback on the airport’s future layout after they learn about the research, analysis, forecasted aviation activity and facility requirements for the next two decades. The final master plan will include proposed phasing, costs and alignment with the city’s sustainability goals, according to Meier. More information about the event and airport developments can be found at palmspringsairportmasterplan.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.