Cinema Diverse 2023: “Commitment to Life” Documentary on Fight Against AIDS in Hollywood

Jeffrey Schwarz’s "Commitment to Life" is a thorough and well-researched documentary that tells the true story of the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles and how a diverse group of people – doctors, movie stars, studio moguls, bar owners, activists – changed the course of the epidemic. This is inspiring and hopeful documentary is the centerpiece feature of the Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival known as Cinema Diverse on September 24th at 7:30 pm. Click here for more info and get tickets. I sat down with executive producer and Palm Springs resident, Ron Sylvester, to talk about the film, the production’s background, its many challenges, and what he hopes viewers get after watching the documentary. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Commitment to Life," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/09/Cinema_Diverse_Centerpiece_Feature__Commitment_to_Life_.mp4