Miss Hazel’s Haunted House Now Open At The Shops At Palm Desert

Miss Hazel’s Haunted House" class="fuel_embeded_code_527728"> PALM DESERT, CA – Miss Hazel’s presents Parkwil Manor Productions "Fear Haunted House", open on Friday September 29 at The Shops At Palm Desert! The immersive attraction runs from September 29th through October 31st. Doors open at 7:00pm to 9:30pm or up to 11:30pm on select nights. For more information on the ghoulish house you can find the event calendar dates and more at https://parkwilmanorproductions.com/fear-haunt.