Temecula Pumpkin Festival to Offer Range of Entertainment

TEMECULA (CNS) – Family-oriented fun and games are in full swing for the autumn season at Peltzer Farms in Temecula, where the annual "Pumpkin Festival" offers mini-train rides, a petting zoo, go-karts, food, wine and other fare. The annual fest was inaugurated by the Peltzer family in 2007. This year’s event began on the first day of fall — Sept. 23 — and will continue until Halloween night. A giant mound of hay for kids to romp on and a petting zoo filled with donkeys, sheep, goats and other animals are among the down-home attractions. There is also face- and pumpkin-painting and games for children that include "feed the pig" and "rope the steer." The Peltzer family’s winery is open for business most days during the fest, featuring products straight from the 25-acre vineyard. Short trips aboard a 12-passenger train are available, and recreational panning for "gems" provided by the vineyard’s Temecula Mining Company can be enjoyed, according to organizers. Live musical entertainment is scheduled four days a week. Entrance fees are $2 on weekdays and $3 on weekends, though children under 2 years old are admitted free. Additional charges apply for some attractions. More information is available at http://www.peltzerfarms.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.