Southwest Church Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Love Local Event

The community gathered together this afternoon to support October’s national recognition as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, offering community members more than just a local festivity. "We realize that cancer touches many families in our congregation and so we wanted to make sure that we were providing a support for them, but also just letting them know that we’re here for them as well." Natalie Dawson, the Executive Pastor at Southwest Church says. Residents from all over the Coachella Valley were invited to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sunday afternoon, at Southwest Church. All of the proceeds earned at the event, were donated to the Desert Cancer Foundation. "Get to meet a lot of new people and you know, you can talk about the brand which is Desert Cancer Foundation, which we take care of cancer care for Coachella Valley residents, only those people that have a cancer diagnosis and do not have the funds to pay for the diagnosis." Mark Scheibach, the Executive Director for the Desert Cancer Foundation says. Local businesses tagged along, in support of this special month. "I’m just here to support anyone who has been through any type of cancer. It’s very important that all our community here in the Coachella Valley gets together and supports all our local events and also our local small businesses that are trying to go above and beyond." Veronica Ochoa, a local business owner says. The event also had help from the Riverside University Health System, who had a mobile health clinic on site providing free breast exams. Overall, the Desert Cancer Foundation and Southwest Church are grateful for the support from the community. "Well, there’s just so much community support and that’s what’s great, and when Southwest Church came to us and and offered us the booth right at the very beginning to, you know, to kickoff Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you know, we’re just so appreciative and it’s just a great community event here as well." Scheibach says. Now, the Desert Cancer Foundation is preparing for one of their largest community events, the 17th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink walk, which continues to help raise awareness and funds for residents who need financial assistance with cancer care and treatment.