Palm Springs Police Department Celebrates The National Night Out

It’s a celebration going on nationally, the 40th edition of the National Night Out. Police Officers and community members came together, with the goal of building stronger and safer communities. "I think it’s really important just like I said, to make that connection because you know, the police department to us, the community is everything." Tamara Wadkins, the Public Information Officer for the Palm Springs Police Department says. Today was the 40th National Night Out event for law enforcement all across the country, but just the first time back hosting the celebration for the Palm Springs Police Department since the pandemic. "When we can bring everything together in one really unique venue, and showcase everything that we have, that protects the community, that’s really what it’s all about, and just to kind of get to know our neighbors, we want to get to know our neighbors as much as we want them to get to know us." Wadkins says. All divisions of the Palm Springs Police Department were in attendance, showcasing a little bit more of what they have to offer. "Our SWAT team will be out there to showcase what they have to offer and Property and Evidence will be out there. They’ll be actually doing some bike registration. We’ve got our explorers out there doing child fingerprinting, so it’s just a great combination of fun yet important community interaction." Wadkins adds. The event was open to the public, with food, live music, and performances from the Palm Springs High School band and dance team, as part of the entertainment. "It’s just so important for us to get out in front of the community and just interact with our neighbors. I mean, that’s what it’s all about is just getting out and about interacting with the community, the families, and just getting that one-on-one connection. That’s what we really strive for. It’s really important to our police department." Wadkins says.