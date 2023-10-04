Fall Joshua Tree Music Festival to Get Underway Thursday

JOSHUA TREE (CNS) – The 21st annual fall Joshua Tree Music Festival will get underway Thursday at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground, featuring workshops, mindfulness activities and over 30 artists. Music will get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will continue until past midnight each day except for Sunday, when the festival is set to close out with a performance at 7:30 p.m. from Father Taj. "Music acts alternate between two stages throughout the weekend so music is continuous and you don’t miss any bands," organizers wrote. "No running around trying to figure out who to see when." Thursday’s performances will get underway with Novalima, who will be followed by DJ Dragonfly. Wrecka will continue the party at 1:30 a.m. and Ian Winters at 3:15 a.m. Wildlife Freeway will pick up performances again on Friday and will be followed by Dom Jones, Trishes, Davis, Rosa Pullman, Rags Rosenberg, Groove with Alyssa Decaro, Lisa Pimienta, High Step Society, and Q. Varo. The GetDown and Alcazar will continue the night at 1:30 a.m. Saturday’s performances include NYChillharmonic, Lisa Sanders and Brown Sugar, Diggin Dirt, Madalitso, Nicky Genesis, Lettuce, Baila Nova, Apollo Bebop and Adam Deitch. Before Father Taj closes out the festival, attendees can also expect to see Las Tias, Ryan Heffington, Kerala Dust, Ron Artis II, Ladama, Shabaz, and TV Broken 3rd Eye Open featuring Katie Skene. The festival will also feature The Positive Vibration Station for attendees to practice breathing, yoga and movement; a "Sanctuary" to have mindfulness discussions, tell stories and attend daily AA meetings; a queer salon with art, performances, a skills-share, racial justice talk and resources; and an "Astro Mojo Dojo," which is a sober space for reflection, connection and tea ceremonies. In an effort to encourage families to attend the festival with their kids, the venue also offers a Kidsville, which has rotating interactive activities, special pop-up performances and playshops, festival officials said. Ticket availability and more information can be found at joshuatreemusicfestival.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.