Friday Night Lights: Yucca Valley sits alone at the top of the DVL

Our Game of the Week featured the two undefeated teams in the Desert Valley League. But the Yucca Valley Trojans came out on fire against the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs as Myles Harper and company would run the scoreboard up early on and not let up. Despite a push for a major comeback, CV fell to the Trojans and took their first loss of the entire season. The Battle on Cook Street continued for another year between the Palm Desert Aztecs and the Xavier Prep Saints. This became a battle of the defenses, making it hard for either side to score. But the Saints would march their way down out of the locker rooms and into the endzone, thanks to Jesus Pazos. Honda of the Desert General Manager, Gil Ruttenberg also picked his Players of the Week, giving two players $250 for their performance on the field. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien have all the highlights plus more on this edition of Friday Night Lights brought to you by Honda of the Desert.