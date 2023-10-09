Director David Gordon Green Takes You Inside the Scary World of “The Exorcist: Believer”

I had a great time talking to David Gordon Green. How great? At the conclusion of our interview, the filmmaker asked if I was an actor because he said he had a great time talking to me and would cast me in his film. Awwww. That gave me an extra pep in my step. Gordon Green who previously resurrected the "Halloween" franchise is back with another iconic title. And let me tell you, the film captures the tone and spirit of the original. Plus, Ellen Burstyn as Mommy Chris MacNeil returns! "The Exorcist: Believer" is now out in theaters. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/10/Director_David_Gordon_Green_Talks__The_Exorcist__Believer_.mp4