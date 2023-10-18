What a blast interviewing Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei, and writer-director Rebecca Miller for the romantic dramedy "She Came to Me." Hathaway stars as Patricia, the psychologist wife of Peter Dinklage’s Steven. He is a composer who is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. Enter Tomei as Katrina, a sex and love addict dock captain who might just be the key in unlocking Steven’s potential. Interviewing them at the airport after attending the New York Film Festival, the actors and their lovely filmmaker were game to talk about the movie, their characters, and the film’s main theme – love. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "She Came to Me," click here. "She Came to Me" from Vertical Entertainment is now out in select theaters. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/10/Anne_Hathaway__Marisa_Tomei__Rebecca_Miller_Talk__She_Came_to_Me_.mp4