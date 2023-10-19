News
Biden Approves Funding Band of Cahuilla Indians
PALM SPRINGS, CA – In response to the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary, President Joe Biden has authorized Federal Disaster Assistance for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. FEMA made this announcement, confirming that federal funding will be available to the tribal government and select nonprofit organizations for emergency response, facility repair, and hazard mitigation efforts, with a cost-sharing arrangement.
By: Pristine Villarreal
October 19, 2023
