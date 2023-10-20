PALM SPRINGS, CA – The 36th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge will be held on Saturday, October 21st, with a start time of 7:00 am (walkers start at 6:30 am). This 6k run/walk begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram’s Valley Station, an elevation increase of over 1,900 feet in just 3.7 miles. Special finishers’ medals will be presented to all participants along with a 2023 Tram Road Challenge tee shirt. Participants will also receive a post-race breakfast snack. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards will be given in each age category for male, female, and non-binary finishers during an awards ceremony near the finish line immediately following the race. The Tramway’s road will be closed until (approximately, according to the press release) 11:00 am on race day, with the first tram car up to the Mountain Station shortly after the road opens. Spectator shuttles will run from 5:30 to 6:00 am from the Palm Springs Visitor’s Center (all spectators and participants will be directed to nearby parking lots). For more information or to register for the race, please visit www.TramRoadChallenge.com or call (949)444-2365.