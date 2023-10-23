Palm Springs International Airport to Hold 3rd Annual Job Fair Tuesday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport will hold its third annual Airport Job Fair Tuesday in an effort to fill 100 open positions ahead of an anticipated busy tourist season. The job fair will be held at 10 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. "We are looking forward to filling dozens of positions at the airport, including some with the city of Palm Springs," Airport Administration Manager Victoria Carpenter said in a statement. "We invite job seekers to join us at this year’s job fair to learn about our new opportunities as we enter the valley’s busy season." The event will feature 10 companies with open positions including airport operations and maintenance, aircraft line service, rental car technicians and interns, renal sales associates and security. Airport officials asked that interested applicants take several copies of their resume and arrive early for the best chance at their preferred careers. Some companies will offer on-the-spot interviews. More information about available careers and the event can be found at flypsp.com/business/careers. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.