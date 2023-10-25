16 people dead and suspect at large after multiple incidents in area of Lewiston, Maine, authorities say

(CNN) — At least 16 people are dead in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Fifty to 60 people are injured in the incidents, though it’s unclear how many are injured due to gunfire, the sources told CNN. A suspect remains at large, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook. "We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate," the sheriff’s office said earlier Wednesday evening. Maine State Police also said they are responding to an active shooter situation in Lewiston in a post on Facebook. "Please stay inside your home with the doors locked," state police said. "If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911." The Sun Journal newspaper reported law enforcement responded to Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street. Lewiston public information officer Derrick St. Laurent told the Sun Journal newspaper another shooting was reported at the Walmart Distribution Center on Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston. Lewiston is about 36 miles north of Portland and is the state’s second-largest city. Officials in the nearby city of Auburn, Maine, also "strongly urged" residents to shelter in place due to the ongoing active shooter situation, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter. Auburn is less than 2 miles west from Lewiston. This story is developing and being updated. CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Joe Sutton contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.