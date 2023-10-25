Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 26th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Wednesday for the 26th consecutive day, decreasing 3 cents to $5.376. The average price has dropped 77.5 cents over the past 26 days, including 2.5 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 18.6 cents less than one week ago, 57.2 cents lower than one month ago and 22.2 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped 99.7 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped for the 27th consecutive day and 35th time in 37 days, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.541. It has dropped 34 cents over the past 37 days, including four-tenths of a cent Monday. The national average price is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 30.8 cents less than one month ago and 23.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.475 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.