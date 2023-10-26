Desert Hot Springs Partners With Riverside County For Home Enhancement Program

Affordable housing options are becoming more important, as home ownership costs soar. A new Desert Hot Springs program aims to help with that problem, by offering funds to elevate home exteriors. This new home enhancement program offers DHS residents up to $50,000 in grants to help elevate their homes. The city’s collaboration with the Housing and Workforce Solutions of Riverside County helps neighbors with paint jobs, roof and window repairs, and health and safety upgrades. There are a number of criteria to qualify, including submitting a $35 application fee, but city officials say this new program is just an additional opportunity for residents who need a hand on starting or completing any home-projects. "You know, it can be a small repair, that obviously wouldn’t take up that total amount, so we’re going to try to help as many residents as we can with the funding that we have." Erick Becerril, the Housing and Community Programs Manager for the City of Desert Hot Springs says. "We’re continuing to identify ways that we can collaborate with the county and other agencies to give our residents here in the community the help that they deserve, and really just continue to find resources available for the community that’s our goal right now." Becerril adds. The home enhancement program is open for residents to apply, it’s a first come, first serve process. For those interested or for more information, contact Grace Escobar, the Supervising Development Specialist with the Housing and Workforce Solutions of Riverside County, at GCEscboar@rivco.org