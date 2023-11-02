Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 34th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Thursday for the 34th consecutive day, decreasing 2.7 cents to $5.163. The average price has dropped 98.8 cents over the past 34 days, including 3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 18.3 cents less than one week ago, 95.4 cents lower than one month ago and 26.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.21 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The streak of decreases is the longest since a 42-day streak from Nov. 12-Dec. 23, 2022, totaling $1.11. The national average price dropped for the 35th consecutive day and 43rd time in 45 days, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.448. It has dropped 43.3 cents over the past 45 days, including 1.6 cents Wednesday. The national average price is 8.3 cents less than one week ago, 36.6 cents lower than one month ago and 31.7 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.568 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.