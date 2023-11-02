Run With Los Muertos To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Run with Los Muertos is just one way the Coachella Valley celebrates the centuries-old tradition, by uniting community members for an evening filled with honor for their ancestors. "It’s a block party, it’s a 5k run. We have a procession, a car show, ArtWalk just a beautiful celebration for the entire community." Tizoc DeAztlan, the Race Director for Run With Los Muertos says. 10 years ago it started as a health and wellness event for the Eastern Coachella Valley, but now, Run with Los Muertos is much more than that. Along with the 5k run, multiple different forms of entertainment, adding on to celebrate and honor those who’ve passed. "At the end of the day it’s a celebration, right? It’s about coming together on an important holiday. We have three stages of live entertainment, you know, bands, DJ’s, we have the procession that has performances from about 15 organizations, so it’s just fun for the whole family to come out." DeAztlan says. All the action starts Saturday at 4.p.m., in Downtown Coachella. As for the runners, they’re keeping traditions strong. "So our tagline is who will you run for? Right? So you are running in honor of somebody that’s passed… so you know, people really take that to heart. It’s a beautiful way to remember someone that’s passed, so we expect you know about 700 runners out there come Saturday, so it’s going to be a fun festive crowd." DeAztlan adds. The event is completely free and open to everyone in the Coachella Valley, but most importantly, it’s about bringing community members together for a special celebration. "It’s important to come together. It’s important to celebrate cultural events and more than anything just to kind of celebrate as a community. So you know, this is a holiday where you know, no matter what your culture or where you’re from, everyone’s dealt with loss before, so what better way to to come out and honor those that have passed than to join your community in a fun block party setting." There’s still time to sign up for the 5k run, and celebrate with the community, some of us here at NBC Palm Springs, and our sister station Univision, at Saturday Evening’s Run with Los Muertos celebration. https://www.runwithlosmuertos.com/