Palm Springs Art Museum to Continue `Mixed Feelings’ Lecture Series

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum's "Mixed Feelings" lecture series, featuring talks on seemingly unrelated topics that are somehow connected, will continue Thursday with "The History of Broadway Musicals" and "Deep-Sea Diving." The back-to-back lectures will get underway at 6 p.m. in the Palm Springs Art Museum Annenberg Theater, 101 North Museum Drive. The series, in which two speakers are paired to discuss their respective areas of expertise before the audience has an opportunity to connect the two subjects during a Q&A session, will continue on select Thursdays until Jan. 18, 2024. The first lectures, "Vegan Meat" and "The Representation of Zombies," were held Oct. 26. "The series was started as `Mixed Taste' by Palm Springs Art Museum's current CEO Adam Lerner when he was at the helm of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver," museum spokesman Scott Slaven said. "He introduced Mixed Feelings to the Coachella Valley in 2022." Other unrelated lectures that will be connected throughout the series are "Professional Mermaiding" and "Steve Chase Designs" on Nov. 30; "Exoplanets" and "Contemporary Native Art" on Dec. 7; "Susan Sontag" and "The Salton Sea" on Dec. 21; "Boxing Culture" and "Queer Photography" on Jan. 4; and "Bad Bunny" and "The Light and Space Movement" on Jan. 18. Tickets for the lectures, each $16, can be purchased at psmuseum.org/events/.