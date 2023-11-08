Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 40th Straight Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Wednesday for the 40th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.056. The average price has dropped $1.095 over the past 40 days, including 1.5 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 13.4 cents less than one week ago, 77.9 cents lower than one month ago and 32.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.317 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The national average price dropped for the 41st consecutive day and 49th time in the last 51 days, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.405. It has dropped 47.6 cents over the past 51 days, including 1 cent Tuesday. The national average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago, 30.4 cents lower than one month ago and 39.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.611 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.