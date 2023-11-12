Firebirds fall to Wranglers 4-1 on home ice

The Coachella Valley Firebirds dropped to the Calgary Wranglers at their barn of Acrisure Arena, the final score 4-1. The lone goal would be by Ville Ottavainen, who netted his first professional goal on off a feed from Luke Henman. Coachella Valley outshot the Wranglers 41-23 but no puck luck in the second and third period. BIRDS ARE UP 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pUrKFOHMau — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 12, 2023 They’re now 6-3 on the season. They return to Acrisure Arena Sunday to host the Tucson Roadrunners for Firebirds Funday. Puck drop is set for 5pm.