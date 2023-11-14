19th Annual Luncheon to Support The Ranch Recovery Centers

PALM DESERT, CA – The Ranch Recovery Centers is holding it’s 19th Annual Luncheon on Monday, November 20 at the Bellatrix at Classic Club. The fundraiser will support the nonprofit organization’s residential alcohol and drug program services with a "Runway to Recovery" Fashion Show with styles from Grayse and Lilly Pulitzer, according to the press release. Beyond the shops supporting the Fashion Show, sponsors for the fundraiser include Auen Foundation, Mike and Diane Beemer, and Sean and Leslie McGrath. With the help of charitable donations, The Ranch aims to sponsor as many men and women seeking treatment as possible. Most people who seek addiction treatment services at The Ranch have little to no income. However, the Ranch aims to help people reach their sobriety goals, regardless of their ability to pay. The Ranch Recovery Centers, Inc. consists of four facilities in Desert Hot Springs. The main campus and Mesa Vista have services specifically for men, and Hacienda Valdez and Harmony House are treatment and transitional facilities specifically for women. For more information about the luncheon, call (760)329-9832. To learn more about The Ranch Recovery Centers, call (760)329-2924 or visit https://www.ranchrecovery.org/.