Youth Football: Little Arabs11u & Little Rajahs 10u win State Championship

The Coachella Valley Little Arabs 11u and Little Rajahs 10u come out on top at the State Championship in the Supreme Conference. Both youth football programs are bringing back hardware from San Jose back down to the Coachella Valley. The Little Arabs shut out the Fairfield Falcons with a score of 6-0. The only points on the board came from a pick-six by Michael Davitt Jr. which would eventually win the game for Coachella Valley. Meantime the Indio Little Rajahs 10u will also won their division and can call themselves champions. Next stop will be Nationals for our young local athletes.