Entertainment Report
Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus “Comfort and Joy” 2023 Holiday Concert Preview for their 10th Anniversary
COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Groups across the Coachella Valley are already getting into the holiday spirit, and that’s including Modern Men. They previewed their holiday show on Sunday, giving residents a sneak peek of what their 10th anniversary concert will look and sound like. It’s called "Comfort and Joy". Over 80 men in the Modern Men Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus are continuing to bring the joy this holiday season!
By: Pristine Villarreal
November 20, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...