Indio Police Department Urges Business Owners To Be Aware After Recent Thefts

In Indio, a recent string of burglaries has left some local business owners on edge. While officials say an arrest has been made, they’re still encouraging residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. "In between November 12th, and the 19th, we had four businesses in the City of Indio that were broken into." Benjamin Guitron, the Public Information Officer for the Indio Police Department says. Savas Health, Pueblo Viejo Grill, Coco Freeze Ice Cream Shop, and Flame Broiler were four separate businesses that were broken into in the span of one week. Out of the four, Savas Health, a pain management facility told us, it was rock that was thrown through the back window that initially caused their alarm to go off, on the evening of November 12th. They told me the suspect stole two iPads and damaged items as they ruffled through the business. Now, as they leave the crime in the hands of law enforcement, their biggest concern is their safety. "It just really tells me that the businesses now have better secure their businesses knowing that there are certain areas that were not as secured, and that’s with any business or home… take advantage of cameras, surveillance systems, in low lighting." Guitron adds. Law enforcement says most of these crimes occur in the late evening and as owners protect their businesses, home-owners should do the same. Most importantly, if you see something suspicious, say something. "People if they see something suspicious or not, normally, when a business or home’s not being occupied or open. It’s always good to call the police when you see suspicious circumstances, because then that brings things to our attention where we can become more proactive or help the business or the home." Guitron says Again local law enforcement urges residents and business owners to be aware of their surroundings, and call the police if they feel the need to report any suspicious activity.