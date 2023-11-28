News
Commercial structure explosion, fire on Dinah Shore Drive
Just after 8:00 p.m., Cal Fire reported a commercial structure fire on the 73800 block of Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert. Heavy smoke and fire from a single-story commercial strip mall could be seen for miles. Multiple units are on the scene. NBC Palm Springs is on scene and will provide more details as they become available. Tuesday, November 28, 2023- Dinah Shore structure fire
By: Tim O'Brien
November 28, 2023
