CVAG receives $50 million to improve Indian Canyon Drive and keep it open

RIVERSIDE, CA – The California Transporation Commission (CTC) was awarded $50 million today for Addressing Climate Change, Emergencies, and Sandstorms (ACCESS) Project on Indian Canyon. The funding was concertedly approved as part of the CTC’s inaugural cycle of the Local Transportation Climate Adaption Program (LTCAP). Indian Canyon was one of the only two projects statewide that received the CTC’s highest priority ranking. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia adds, "We are grateful to see unprecendented state investments continue to support our community’s urgent infrastructure needs. This $50 million grant will vastly improve public safety, safeguards during storms, and roadway connectivity. We applaud CVAG and the City of Palm Springs for their leadership and commitment to work collaboratively as one, united Coachella Valley region." Additional project details can be found on the ACCESS Fact Sheet here https://cvag.org/. Summarization of the original Palm Springs City Government Facebook post.