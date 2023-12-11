News
Animal Action League To Receive Funding From City of Coachella
City of Coachella presented Animal Action League a check in the amount of $16,000 to continue funding spay and neuter services for residents into 2024. Coachella has been partnering with the organization for two years to help provide much needed services for domestic animals, which also addresses the containment of overpopulation of animals in the city.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 11, 2023
