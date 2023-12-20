Paapa Essiedu Takes You Inside Magical, Funny World of “Genie”

Paapa Essiedu stars as the overworked Bernard in Peacock’s "Genie." His desire to please his boss has created tension between he and his wife Julie (Denée Benton). Enter Melissa McCarthy’s Flora, the titular genie. Written by Richard Curtis ("Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Notting Hill") based on his 1991 British teleplay "Bernard and the Genie," "Genie" is a feel-good film that will brighten your holiday. In this interview, Essiedu talks about his interest in making the film, working with McCarthy, his wish for Christmas, and if he can go back in time, would he change anything? "Genie" is now out on Peacock. See my interview with Essiedue below. For our complete look at "Genie," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/12/900d0684-2958-461d-99b3-0f1bc1908469.mp4