Santa Brings Holiday Cheer To Senior Center

Santa brought holiday cheer to 85 seniors at Cathedral City’s Tierra Del Sol housing community and senior center. The Cathedral City Fire Department led by Chief Michael Contreras, joined The Senior Wishes program, assissting underprivileged seniors. Together they hosted a successful Ugly Sweater Party & Dance, raising over $1,700 for seniors. To support The Senior Wishes Program, visit the site https://www.seniorwishes.org/.