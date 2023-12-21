Desert Living Now – Stephanie Humphrey

Desert Living Now
If it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season. It’s because we are according to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 60% of Americans about 191 million plan to give someone a tech present this year. Now finding the right gift and staying within your budget can be a challenge. But this year we have you covered tech and lifestyle expert, Stephanie Humphrey is here to discuss.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 21, 2023
