Desert Living Now

Desert Living Now – Stephanie Humphrey

If it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season. It’s because we are according to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 60% of Americans about 191 million plan to give someone a tech present this year. Now finding the right gift and staying within your budget can be a challenge. But this year we have you covered tech and lifestyle expert, Stephanie Humphrey is here to discuss.

By: Pristine Villarreal

December 21, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...