Shadow Hills High School to host 2023 Desert Holiday Classic

Shadow Hills High School will be hosting the annual Desert Holiday Classic for varsity girls basketball, in partnership with Rancho Mirage High School. It will host 16 programs not only across southern California but other states as well. Teams from Washington and Tennessee are expected to be among those competing. The event tips off on on December 27th and runs through the 30th. https://www.instagram.com/p/C1TSgEar9K1/?hl=en For more information or full schedule, click here.