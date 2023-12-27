News

Local Fire Captain Officially Retiring

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA – We’d like to give a special shout-out tonight to a first responder who’s given a lot to our community. Cathedral City Fire Department Captain Rick West is officially retiring. He’s served our community since 1990 as a reserve member but officially earned his reserve badge in 1991. He became full time at the department in 2001 after completing his paramedic training. We hope Rick enjoys his retirement.

By: Pristine Villarreal

December 27, 2023

