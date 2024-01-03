News

Judge Temporarily Halts ‘Forever Marilyn” Statue Dispute

PALM SPRINGS, CA – A Riverside County judge has temporarily halted the "Forever Marilyn" statue dispute in Palm Springs, pending a decision on a permanent street closure. The city-approved closure, which expires next year, faces a lawsuit from the committee to relocate Marilyn alleging improper approval. The judge has paused proceedings until the closure application is resolved.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 3, 2024

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...