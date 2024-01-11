News

Sound The Alarm, Save A Life In Cathedral City

Sound The Alarm, Save A Life. Join the American Red Cross, Cathedral City Fire Department, and community partners to "Sound The Alarm" with home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events. Volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms in at-risk communities across the Valley. Adults over 18 and bilingual Spanish volunteers are needed. To sign up visit https://www.redcross.org/.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 11, 2024

