News
Sound The Alarm, Save A Life In Cathedral City
Sound The Alarm, Save A Life. Join the American Red Cross, Cathedral City Fire Department, and community partners to "Sound The Alarm" with home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events. Volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms in at-risk communities across the Valley. Adults over 18 and bilingual Spanish volunteers are needed. To sign up visit https://www.redcross.org/.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 11, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...