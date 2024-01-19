News
Palm Springs Art Museum Holding Family Day Event
Palm Springs Art Museum has announced activities for the January 21st edition of the Family+ series of artmaking and creative workshops for kids, teens, adults, seniors, and families. The free series is held from 12:00 to 4:00pm on the third Sunday of every month. Many of the days activities focus on wellness. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Savage Foods.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 19, 2024
