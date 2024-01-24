News
One Future CV Partners with Ford Next Generation for Student Success
An event today focused on the future of local students. ‘One Future CV’ collaborated with "Ford Next Generation" to discuss career pathways and strengthen work-based learning. Through their work, the group hopes to strengthen the talent pipeline and prepare young leaders for a variety of jobs. Speakers will visit the Health Environmental Academy of Learning and Digital Arts Technology Academy at Cathedral City High and other academies at Coachella Valley High this week as well.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 24, 2024
