News

One Future CV Partners with Ford Next Generation for Student Success

An event today focused on the future of local students. ‘One Future CV’ collaborated with "Ford Next Generation" to discuss career pathways and strengthen work-based learning. Through their work, the group hopes to strengthen the talent pipeline and prepare young leaders for a variety of jobs. Speakers will visit the Health Environmental Academy of Learning and Digital Arts Technology Academy at Cathedral City High and other academies at Coachella Valley High this week as well.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 24, 2024

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...