The Desert Symphony Presents Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano

The Desert Symphony will present Daniel Emmet and Pia Toscano in concert backed by it’s 60-piece orchestra. The evening will feature a live auction to garner funds for the Desert Symphony’s Education programs which introduces children to music. The annual gala takes place Wednesday March 6th at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

By: Pristine Villarreal

January 24, 2024

