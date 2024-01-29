News
10th Annual Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival
Heads up for the Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival kicks off. The theme for this year’s festival is "Celebrating Ten Year’s of Rancho Mirage Writer’s Festival". Notable authors will include Pulitzer Prize winning writers, senior political analysts, and New York Time’s Best Sellers. The event runs through February 2nd and welcomes 60 authors and 1,000 readers from around the globe.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 29, 2024
