Annual Taste Of Jalisco Festival Kicks Off Friday
Tomorrow, the Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival returns! The event honors the sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Jalisco Mexico through culture, cuisine, music, fashion, and fun. The festivities begin tomorrow with the flag raising at 5pm and runs through Sunday February 4th in Downtown Cathedral City. You can get your tickets at www.tasteofjalisco.com.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 1, 2024
