Mother Of Michigan Shooter Charged With Manslaughter

Jennifer Crumbley is the mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teen who opened fire at Michigan’s Oxford High School in 2021. Her son was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and today Jennifer was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in landmark decision. This is the first time in the United States that the parent of a child who committed a mass shooting has been charged in such a manner. She faces up to 15 years in prison per count.