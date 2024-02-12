News
PSP Launches “New Stay & Play” Visitor Pass Program
Palm Springs International Airport announces the launch of a new visitor pass program. It’s called Stay and Play, and it allows people to explore the airport without buying an airline ticket. Visitors can reunite with loved ones at the gate, just like old times. Airport officials say the program offers the opportunity for heartfelt farewells, quality time together before a flight, and sharing one last hug before departure.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 12, 2024
