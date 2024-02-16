News

Guide Dogs of the Desert Celebrate Graduation Tomorrow

Guide Dogs of the Desert is celebrating it’s 52nd year training and providing mobility, companionship and independence to the blind with custom-trained dogs at no cost to their clients. At noon Saturday, they will graduate their winter class of furry companions. After four weeks of hard work and training with their new partners, the guide dogs are ready to help their companions take on the world.

By: Pristine Villarreal

February 16, 2024

