Guide Dogs of the Desert Celebrate Graduation Tomorrow
Guide Dogs of the Desert is celebrating it’s 52nd year training and providing mobility, companionship and independence to the blind with custom-trained dogs at no cost to their clients. At noon Saturday, they will graduate their winter class of furry companions. After four weeks of hard work and training with their new partners, the guide dogs are ready to help their companions take on the world.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 16, 2024
